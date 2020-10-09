United States
MINJUKIM
Belted Quilted Printed Satin Coat
$665.00
At Net-A-Porter
EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. The winner of Next in Fashion, Minju Kim, starts every collection with a print drawn by her own hand. Covered in an intricate sketch in a pale blue 'ink', this coat is made from soft ivory satin. It’s quilted and has an enveloping silhouette, which can be cinched using the matching belt.Wear it with: [MINJUKIM Dress ], [Maison Margiela Pouch ], [Dries Van Noten Flip flops ].