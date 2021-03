& Other Stories

Belted Pleated Asymmetric Midi Dress

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Woven pleated midi dress featuring a belted waist and an asymmetric hemline for a floaty silhouette. Recycled polyester Three button closures at the neck Length of dress: 119.7cm / 47.1" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S