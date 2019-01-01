Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Belted Midi Dress
£69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Long sleeve midi length dress with a square buckle waistbelt, slanted front pockets and front button closures. No stretch Defined waist A-line skirt
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
$250.00
$100.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Reformation
Butterfly Dress
$278.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Kat Dress
£130.00
£91.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from & Other Stories
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Alpaca Wool Knit Bobble Sweater
$119.00
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Rhinestone Embellished Velvet Midi Dress
$89.00
$62.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Metallic Satin Side Knot Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Dresses
&
Gathered Halter Dress
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Mango
Sequins Fringed Dress
$149.99
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Reformation
Kelli Dress
$248.00
$74.70
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted