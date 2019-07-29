Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
& Other Stories

Belted Linen Jumpsuit

$129.00
At & Other Stories
Belted linen jumpsuit with a square neckline, a tortoise belt buckle and slanted front pockets. Adjustable straps Flared leg Length of inseam: 65cm / 25.6 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
20 Cute Summer Looks That Don't Involve A Sundress
by Alyssa Coscarelli