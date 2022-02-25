J. Crew

Belted Lady Day Topcoat In Italian Double-cloth Wool

$450.00 $179.50

At J. Crew

A slightly longer take on our customer-favorite, flattering, feminine coat. It's cut from our signature double-cloth wool, which we've used in our collection every single year since 2001. It takes color beautifully and is made exclusively for us by Italy's Manifattura di Carmignano mill (known the world over for its exceptional woolen fabrics). Plus, this coat was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there.