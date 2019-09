J Brand

Belted High-rise Wide-leg Jeans

£275.00 £165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

With its belted paperbag waist and wide-leg shape, J Brand's jeans call to mind classic sailor styles. They're designed to highlight the narrowest part of your frame and have subtly frayed cropped hems. The optic white hue will go with everything, but we suggest muted neutrals like beige and cream to tap into the season's hygge trend