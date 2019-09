See By Chloé

Belted High-rise Denim Shorts

See by Chloé’s belted white shorts a smart warm-weather option. Made in Italy from stretch-cotton denim accented with striking red topstitching, they’re shaped to sit high on the waist with light pleats to add volume to the silhouette and are finished with turned-up cuffs. Tuck in a crisp summery blouse and team with sandals for a city edit.