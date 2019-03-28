Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Low Classic
Belted Faux Leather Jacket
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black faux leather Concealed zip fastening through front 100% polyester Dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
17 Desert-Ready Safari Jackets To Buy This Spring
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cropped Leather Jacket
$1595.00
$957.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
See By Chloé
Varsity Bomber Jacket
$645.00
$451.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Rebecca Minkoff
Pearl Embellished Wes Moto Jacket
$800.00
from
Rebecca Minkoff
BUY
DETAILS
Theyskens’ Theory
Jiker Biker Jacket
$963.85
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Low Classic
DETAILS
Low Classic
Belted Faux Leather Jacket
£355.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Low Classic
Pleat Skirt
$270.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Low Classic
Wrinkle Faux Leather Trench
$531.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted