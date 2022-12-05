COS

Belted Faux Fur Coat

£225.00

More sustainably crafted from recycled polyester in a vibrant cobalt-blue shade, this modern faux fur coat is cut for a relaxed fit with dropped shoulders and an exaggerated collar. The belted waist highlights the silhouette and leaves enough space for layering chunky knitwear underneath. - Side pockets - Back vent for movement - A better alternative to conventional polyester, recycled polyester is made from pre‐ and post‐consumer waste Shell: 100% Recycled polyester, Lining: 100% Viscose / Dry clean Back length of size S is 109.3cm / Model wears size S