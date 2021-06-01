Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Elizabeth and James
Smocked Neck Maxi Dress
$74.00
$44.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Women's Elizabeth and James Smocked Neck Maxi Dress
More from Elizabeth and James
Elizabeth and James
Smocked Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$55.50
$74.00
Kohl's
Elizabeth and James
Knit Dress
BUY
$29.75
$35.00
Kohl's
promoted
Elizabeth and James
Women's Elizabeth And James A-line Midi Skirt
BUY
$50.00
Kohl's
Elizabeth and James
Plaited Crewneck Sweater
BUY
$47.99
$64.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted