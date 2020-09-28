Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Uniqlo U
Belted Drape Wide Straight Pants
$39.90
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Our comfortable pants in an elegant crepe material. Pin tucks create a flattering silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Lou Lou Studio
Wool Blend Pants
$225.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mango
Leather Effect Straight Trouser
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Splendid
Lakeside Jogger
$158.00
$94.80
from
Splendid
BUY
FP Movement
June Bug Jogger
$108.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Uniqlo U
Uniqlo U
Wide Fit Curved Twill Trousers
£34.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo U
Pile Lined Fleece Short Coat
C$59.90
C$49.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo U
Uniqlo U Premium Turtleneck Jumper
£34.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo U
Short Padded Parka
£109.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Pants
Athleta
Sayulita Jumpsuit
$98.00
$63.99
from
Athleta
BUY
Lou & Grey
Signature Softblend Sweatpants
$69.50
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Club Monaco
Satin Stripe Knit Pant
$129.50
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Frank & Oak
The Hybrid Pant
$89.50
from
Frank & Oak
BUY
