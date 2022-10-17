Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Patchwork Denim Dress
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
With Jean
Isabelle Dress | White Embroidered
BUY
£239.00
With Jean
AllSaints
Harlow Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$84.00
$169.00
AllSaints
Levi's
Ellie Denim Dress
BUY
$59.99
$69.50
Amazon
& Other Stories
Belted Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
More from Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Blazer
BUY
$49.99
$89.90
Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Jacket
BUY
$89.90
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Denim Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$39.90
Zara
More from Dresses
With Jean
Isabelle Dress | White Embroidered
BUY
£239.00
With Jean
AllSaints
Harlow Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$84.00
$169.00
AllSaints
Levi's
Ellie Denim Dress
BUY
$59.99
$69.50
Amazon
& Other Stories
Belted Denim Mini Dress
BUY
$119.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted