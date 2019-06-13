Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
Belted Cotton Linen Blend Trousers
£79.00
£55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Belted straight fit trousers in a cotton and linen blend with a duo o-ring belt, slanted pockets and centered front creases.
Need a few alternatives?
Sies Marjan
Karolina Ruffled Plissé Linen-blend Straight-leg Pants
£1354.99
£271.01
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lord & Taylor
Kate Classic Capris
$17.60
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
White House Black Market
Vegan Leather Front Leggings
$99.00
from
White House | Black Market
BUY
PrettyLittleThing
Black Lace Eyelet Detail Skinny Trousers
$60.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
Amazon Essentials
Women's Drawstring Linen Crop Pant
$25.61
from
Amazon
BUY
LA Hearts
Cargo Windbreaker Pants
$39.95
from
PacSun
BUY
Club Monaco
Sannah Jumpsuit
$279.00
$99.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
Everlane
The Work Pant (regular) - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted