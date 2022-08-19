Zara

Belted Cargo Jeans

$99.95

At Zara

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 20% recycled cotton. We use the Join Life label on clothing that is produced using technology and raw materials that help us to reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with safety, health and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimise the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To that end, we have developed Inditex’s The List programme, which helps guarantee both that production processes are clean and that our garments are safe and healthy. OUTER SHELL 100% cotton Recycled cotton Recycled cotton is obtained from cotton textile waste sorted by type and colour and later shredded and transformed into new cotton fibre. The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials. By transforming the cotton waste into a new recycled fibre, we avoid the cultivation of new cotton plantations. Furthermore, its production process consumes less water and less energy and generates less waste, helping us to preserve the environment. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled cotton certified by organisations which monitor the process from the source to the final product. At present, we work with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS Recycling reduces the consumption of virgin raw materials Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption ORIGIN We work alongside our suppliers, workers, unions and international bodies to develop a supply chain that respects and promotes human rights, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, thanks to an ongoing collaboration with our suppliers, we have developed a tracking programme that allows us to determine where and how our products are being made. Made in Turkey CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To lengthen the life of denim garments, always turn them inside out and wash at low temperatures. This will help you preserve their colours and the structure of the fabric, as well as reduce energy consumption. Machine wash at max. 104 ºF with short spin cycle Do not use bleach Iron at a maximum of 150ºC/302ºF Dry clean with tetrachloroethylene Do not tumble dry Wash inside out Wash separately