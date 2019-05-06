Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Topshop

Belt Stripe Sleeveless Blazer

$110.00
At Topshop
This ivory coloured all over striped sleeveless blazer does smartwear with a unique twist. Perfect for day or evening and made for looking great. 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane. Machine wash.
Featured in 1 story
We Take The Guesswork Out Of Bridal Shower Outfits
by Emily Ruane