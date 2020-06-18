Picnic Time

Belmont Wicker Picnic Basket With Deluxe Service For Four, Navy/white Stripe

Belmont Picnic Basket with deluxe service for four; Woven wicker with handsome leatherette accents and straps Includes 4 each: plates, wine glasses, knives, forks, and spoons, along with a waiter's style corkscrew Integrated zippered cooler section keeps cold food and drink the right temperature Measures 20.09 by 13.4 by 8.27 inches and makes a great wedding gift or anniversary present! Backed by the Picnic Time Family of Brands BUILT TO LAST Lifetime Guarantee Looking for a picnic basket and cooler combo in one? You've come to the right place. The Belmont Picnic Basket combines the best of both worlds to make sure you and yours are more than taken care of. With all of the necessary accessories for a perfect picnic, the Belmont is both classy and convenient. You've been looking for the right reason to go on a legit picnic and this picnic set is that reason.