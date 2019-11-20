Mustela

Belly & Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set

Product Description Mustela’s Belly and Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set includes two specially formulated products to safely support and care for your changing skin during and after pregnancy. (1) Mustela’s Stretch Marks Prevention Cream is specially formulated for new and expecting mothers. Our non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and delivers generous hydration, which may help prevent the appearance of stretch marks. (2) Mustela’s Bust Firming Serum is a non-sticky, gel-like serum that hydrates the delicate bust area to give skin a firmer look and feel during pregnancy. Both pregnancy creams are delicately scented with notes of rose, bergamot, and plum. Mustela’s Belly And Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set is specially formulated to nourish the skin for a more supple and toned appearance, while remaining 100% safe for breastfeeding moms and babies. This means that you can moisturize and soothe skin starting the first day of pregnancy and throughout breastfeeding. The products in our pregnancy skin care set are composed of plant-based ingredients, including natural Avocado Peptides, which leave the skin feeling supple and comfortable, Shea Butter, and Beeswax. Bust Firming Serum also includes Centella Asiatica to nourish for a feeling of firmness. Because we know that what you put on your skin matters, our Belly and Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set is free of harsh chemicals that may cause dryness or irritation for you or your nursing newborn. Our Belly & Bust Skincare Set is: Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Phenoxyethanol-free. Also free of "Bisphenols A and S, Caffeine, Alcohol, Retin-A, Retinyl Palmitate and Retinyl Acetate”. It is hypoallergenic: specially formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions and tested under dermatological control. You can rest easy knowing that Mustela’s Belly And Bust Skincare Set is proven safe for daily use from the first month of pregnancy on. Brand Story The skincare expert for babies and mothers-to-be for over 60 years.