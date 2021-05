Flos

Bellhop Table Lamp Burnt Orange

$295.00 $221.25

Originally created by renowned designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby for the London Design Museum, this sleek tabletop lamp casts an inviting pool of direct light. Its wireless, portable design allows for it to be easily carried from room to room, holding a charge for up to 24 hours.