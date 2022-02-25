Bellerata

Dog Backpack Harness Built-in Poop Bag Dispenser, Buffalo Plaid

Qulity Material, Exquisite Workmanship - The dog backpack harness is made of strong buffalo plaid fabric and high quality PU leather, and the padded mesh on the back of the bag to ensure comfort. Adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit, it won't make dogs feel uncomfortable or restrained. 3 in 1- Comfortable Dog Harness & Stylish Backpack for Dogs & Built-in Poop Bag Dispenser - The dog backpack is perfect for storing dog supplies on daily walks. Your furry friend can carry his own water, food and treats, an individual poop bag dispenser pocket makes it as easy as just pull out to quickly solve the problem. When you're out, simply clip a leash to the harness and walking can start! Perfect for Outdoor Activities - When hiking it works as a canine emergency kit to hold medicines and other essentials; Also for dog to go to puppy training school; this cute dog pack is well worth the money for all the smiles she leaves on people's face's wherever she/he goes!! Buy it and Spread the love! Size - Small：5"long x 6"Height, chest girth:15"-19", fits for small dogs weight under 20lb; Medium: 5.5"long x 7"Height(17*16CM), chest girth: 18"-24",fits for small dogs weight 20lb--33lb. ATTENTION: Sizing does NOT directly correspond to your dog's old or weight. All dogs are all different shapes and sizes. Please MEASURE your dog before ordering and refer to our sizing chart to find the best fit before ordering. GUARANTEED - At Bellerata, we believe in our products and offer a full money back guarantee if you are not 100% satisfied - no questions asked. We value your complete satisfaction, If you have any issues, please contact BELLERATA and we will be happy to assist you!