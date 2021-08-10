Bella Vita

Bella Vita Kitten Heel Ankle Boots

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Gearing up for an evening on the town? Give your ensemble a pitch-perfect finishing touch with these sleek and stylish Stephanie II ankle boots. From Bella Vita. Style: Stephanie II Narrow toe Padded insole, microsuede lining, bonded outsole, inside zipper Approximate measurements: Stacked kitten heel 1-3/4"H; Shaft 2-3/4"H; Shaft circumference 10" Measurements were taken using a Medium size 9; measurements may vary depending on size Man-made upper/lining; leather outsole Imported