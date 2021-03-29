Melie Bianco

Bella Micro Vegan Leather Croco Crossbody

$69.00

At Macy's

Despite its size, our Bella micro crossbody makes a big fashion statement and is right on trend for current and upcoming seasons. This cute little crossbody bag holds a few cards and lipstick so as to not weigh you down. It's made of glossy croc vegan leather and has a detachable crossbody strap. Mini sized bag: 5"W x 4"H x 2"D Magnetic snap closure 3" handle; 21"L removable, adjustable strap Gold-tone hardware 0.6 lbs This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Material; Vegan leather made up of polyurethane lining Wipe Down with Damp, Warm Cloth, and Gentle Soap Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11266013