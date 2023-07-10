United States
Hey Harper
Bella Earrings
$81.00
At Hey Harper
Who doesn't like statement hoops? The Belle Earrings will make any look fresh and shiny. These earrings are sold in pairs. PRODUCT DETAILS Composition: Metal: Stainless Steel; Coating: 14k golden color PVD Measurements: Length: 2.9cm/1.15'' ; Width: 2.4cm/0.97'' ; Weight: 8.1g/0.017lb CARE GUIDE Our pieces are waterproof, so do your daily routine without having to take it off! Shower with them or take a swim Apply any type of lotion from moisturizer to sunscreen Use perfume with them Shine, while exercising Stay sanitized and clean Take care of yourself ❤