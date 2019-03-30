Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
JW Anderson X Uniqlo
Bell Bottom Jeans
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
High-rise jeans with a flattering flared silhouette and a classic denim wash.
Featured in 1 story
29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Destroyed + Patched Jean
$325.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Mavi
Pia Flare In Light Brushed
$98.00
from
Mavi
BUY
EVANS
Junarose Blue Rip Repair Straight Leg Jeans
$135.00
from
Evans
BUY
Bluer Denim
Classic Boot Jeans
$95.00
from
Bluer Denim
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
from
Levi's
BUY
NYDJ
Ami Skinny Jeans
$139.00
from
NYDJ
BUY
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted