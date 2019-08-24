Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Bell Bottom Jeans
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
High-rise jeans with a flattering flared silhouette and a classic denim wash.
Featured in 1 story
How We're Styling JW Anderson x Uniqlo
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Sailor Pant
$395.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
DETAILS
Victoria Beckham
Flare High-rise Jeans
$320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Fisherman Stonewashed Cuffed Jeans
$650.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Hat
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Asymmetric Striped Long Sleeve T-shirt
$19.89
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Socks
$5.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Reversible Trench Coat
$149.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted