Belkin

Boostcharge Magnetic 10k Mah Power Bank

$69.99 $56.98

MAGSAFE COMPATIBLE: The Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Power Bank can fast charge Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 series phones with speeds up to 7.5W, or connect directly using included USB C cable to charge at up to 18W of power. EXTRA LONG BATTERY LIFE - With a capacity of 10,000 mAh this MagSafe compatible battery pack provides up to 34 hours of video playback* for iPhone POWERFUL MAGNETIC CONNECTION: The magnetic portable charger uses MagSafe technology to ensure perfect alignment. Even with one hand the embedded magnetic system allows you to easily attach the battery pack to your iPhone without any hassle. ONE CHARGER, TWO USES - Using the included USB C cable, plug the phone charger in at home or in your office to use as a wireless charging pad, or disconnect and take it with you as a magnetic portable charger. PASS THROUGH CHARGING - You can continue to charge your iPhone even when the magnetic power bank itself needs charging thanks to pass-through power technology. You will love the fast and seamless MagSafe compatible connection for your iPhone 14, iPhone 13 & iPhone 12 series phones, and it works with any MagSafe certified iPhone case. This phone charger has two different uses: use it at home as a wireless charging pad, or on the go as a 10k mAh power bank to take with you anywhere. You will be fueled up before you know it because this iPhone charger was designed with MagSafe technology capable of 7.5W of rapid power delivery. Or charge even faster, with speeds up to 18W for compatible devices when charging with a cable from the USB C port. Using the same USB type C port you can fully recharge the battery pack in less than 3.5 hours**. *Maximum additional video playback hours calculated by comparing the mAh capacity of this power bank with the maximum video playback hours achievable by the iPhone 12 under normal conditions, without MagSafe case. Actual results will vary depending on varying factors for individual users. **Fully recharge the power bank in less than 3.5 hours via USB-C with an 18W or higher PD-enabled charger