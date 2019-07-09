Belkin

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5w

$29.55

Buy Now Review It

Simplify charging with the boost up wireless charging pad 7.5W for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone or, iPhone x, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. Just lay your iPhone onto the wireless charger to power up, an LED light will indicate that your device is properly charging. This Qi wireless charger has been designed specifically to charge iPhone optimally at 7.5-Watts. There’s no need to remove your iPhone from its case when powering up, the boost up wireless charging pad for Apple devices can charge through lightweight cases up to 3mm. In addition, the boost up wireless charging pad from Belkin is one of the few wireless phone chargers that includes an AC adapter, so you can start charging right out of the box, making the boost up wireless charging pad the perfect iPhone XS wireless charger, iPhone XS Max wireless charger, iPhone or wireless charger, iPhone x wireless charger, iPhone 8 wireless charger, and iPhone 8 Plus wireless charger.How to clean - Unplug the Belkin Wireless Charging Pad from the power supply. Spray electrical cleaning spray on a dry microfiber cleaning cloth. Gently wipe the surface of the Belkin Wireless Charging Pad with the microfiber cleaning cloth.