SVNR

Belitung

$95.00

At SVNR

Inspired by the island of Belitung off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia, known for its blue and white porcelain vases, the Belitung earring features a tapered porcelain drop on a pearl post. Porcelain, pearl. Available with either 14K gold-fill post or gold-tone clip-on; choose one from the drop-down menu below. 1 3/4 inches long. Made in New York. All SVNR earrings are sold individually, unless otherwise indicated. (If you’d like two matching earrings, please choose “PAIR” from the drop-down menu below.) Our earrings are meant to be mixed and matched with each other, or with earrings you already own. Most of our materials are one-of-a-kind, so the individual components of your earring may vary slightly in size and shape. Crafted from found, re-used, up-cycled, and natural materials, due to the handmade nature, subtle variations in color and shape make each piece unique.