Belifu

Teeth Whitening Kit With Led Light

$33.99 $17.17

Buy Now Review It

DELUXE TEETH WHITENING LIGHT—Belifu teeth whitening kit have whitening gel pens and strips. Choose different use way and easy to carry. Extra tongue scrapers is available for you to remove tongue coating and clean up food residues before whitening, bring you a fresher breath and health oral environment. COMFORTABLE & EASY TO USE – A powerful LED accelerator light speeds up the whitening process, makes your teeth whitening experience super-fast. A custom mouth tray with massage nodes, massage your gums and without sensitivity. EFFECTIVE REMOVAL OF VARIOUS STAINS —The teeth whitening kit safely and efficiently removes teeth stains from food, coffee, wine, tea, smoking and more. Get full whitening results just wearing the tray in your mouth and hit the light button and chill, for 30 minutes per day for 7-14 days. SAFE & SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - certification shows the teeth whitening kit adhere to rigorous quality control protocols for your safety and peace of mind. You will soon be rid of yellow stains and dark areas, which removes hard surface stains to give you a long lasting bright white smile. INCLUDED IN YOUR KIT – Receive 4 teeth whitening gel pens, each pre-filled with 2ml of teeth whitening gel, 2 teeth whitening trays and a LED accelerator light, 7 teeth whitening strips treatments, a tongue scraper and a professional 3D teeth shade guide. A soft storage bag to keep your LED whitening tray clean and protected in between uses.