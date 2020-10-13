Belei

Triple-peptide Eye Cream

$18.00 $10.80

Buy Now Review It

Care for the delicate skin around your eyes with this tri-peptide blend. Hyaluronic acid, caffeine and aloe vera help minimize the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Formulated for all skin types, including sensitive skin.A little goes a long way with our eye cream. Use your ring finger to gently tap a small amount under and around the eye area until fully absorbed, and no visible product remains. Once absorbed, this product has a matte, non-greasy finish that works well under makeup.