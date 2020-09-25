Selim Mouzannar

Beirut Basic 18-karat Rose Gold, Morganite And Diamond Ring

$1340.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Selim Mouzannar's works closely with the label's master craftsman to ensure each piece of jewelry is up to his exacting standards. Hand-cast from 18-karat rose gold, this ring from the iconic 'Beirut Basic' collection is centered with a faceted morganite stone illuminated by a frame of shimmering diamonds. The slim band makes it easy to stack with [similar styles ].Wear it with: [Dodo Bar Or Dress ], [Selim Mouzannar Ring ].