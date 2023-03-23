Being Frenshe

Meet your everyday wellness rituals, infused with mood-boosting scent technology. The Being Frenshe Hair, Body & Linen Mist is a multi-purpose fragrance for women that is infused with essential oils. This clean fragrance can be a body spray, hair perfume and a linen mist. Why we love it: Cruelty free, vegan and clean formulas, free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates. Being Frenshe products are infused with Mood Boosting Scent Technology™ a proven technology used to create our scents. Crafted by perfumers, powered by science, designed to enhance your well-being. The Fragrance: The Being Frenshe Soothe & Comfort wellness ritual was created to ease the mind and give you time to nourish your soul for a sense of serenity. The scent of Cashmere Vanilla transports you to the relaxing experience of being at a spa – giving you the feeling of being wrapped in warmth, nourishing the soul to increase a sense of serenity. A blend of cozy vanilla, soothing jasmine rice, warm amber and creamy musk gently soothes and comforts the mind. Breathe in a moment for you. The Ritual: Spritz the Hair, Body & Linen mist on wrists, hair, clothing, or linen to unwind and rest. It is fabric-safe for most clothing, linens and upholstery. Avoid use on leather, suede, silk or fabrics that may water spot. Test in small area of fabric if unsure. About Being Frenshe: Knowing that beauty is more than skin deep, our founder, Ashley Tisdale has always had a passion for self-love and all things beauty and wellness. On her mental health journey, she discovered that wellness rituals are key to her well-being: to be good for the rest of the world, you need to be good to yourself first. She discovered the power of fragrance combined with her daily rituals greatly influenced her mood — whether it was to keep her grounded and calm or celebrate her confidence and joy. Being Frenshe is dedicated to wellness that transcends the typical approach to product categories and treats wellness both inside and out. Fueled by the science of scent and wellness rituals, Being Frenshe is here to make wellness a part of your every day, all at an accessible price. Simple everyday wellness rituals powered by clean bath and body products that allow you to nourish and care for yourself. Packaging contains recycled content - Bottle made of 50% recycled plastic.