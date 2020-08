Collina Strada

Beige Tie Dye Pierced Tee

$150.00 $90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Collina Strada

T-shirt in beige tie dye with nipple piercings. Shrunken fit. Made in New York 100% cotton Please note that this is a hand dyed garment and each piece will be unique. This garment is dyed with natural dyes. Model wears size small