Novesta

Beige Star Master Plimsoll

£49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

This classic Novesta plimsoll is made with natural materials like cotton and natural rubber combined with an anatomically shaped insole. Many people find that they need a size lower than their usual size. BrandNovesta Born in the heart of Slovakia, Novesta was founded by shoemaker Jan Antoin. Specialising in quality and handmade construction, with an emphasis on unique footwear in a range of styles, the brand is committed to manufacturing shoes according to the highest environmental standards. Shop this brand Details Material: 100% Cotton and natural rubber Made in Slovakia