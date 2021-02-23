The Knot Pillow

Beige Large Knot Pillow

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Knot Pillow

Elevate your home decor with a nod to Nordic minimalism. These eye-catching pillows are handmade with soft, woven fabric and a fluffy cotton filling; no two pillows are exactly alike. The design is inspired by nautical knot-tying from Northern Europe with two cozy strands of fabric that twist together in an endless loop.This flat pillow is named after the breathtaking, tranquil fjords that cut through the countryside. It’s more than just an artistic statement piece – it’s also a cozy, must-have lounging accessory. Available in 6 stylish colors Soft, woven acrylic fabric Handmade and individually stuffed Double strip nautical knot Measures approximately 5 x 11 x 6 inches