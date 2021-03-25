The Cushion Creative

Handmade boucle sphere cushion. Comfortable and a unique decorative piece which will definitely add texture to any home! Made to order - please allow 3-4 weeks for dispatch. For orders outside the UK, please provide contact details as it is required by the courier. Available Sizes: (as each cushion is handmade, please note that dimensions may vary slightly) Small - approx. 17cm (can only be purchased as a set with the large cushion - please see our 2 set listing) Medium - approx. 21cm Large - approx. 25cm Care instructions: Massage to maintain shape. Surface clean only - use cold water and light cloth to spot clean and allow fabric to air dry.