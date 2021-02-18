BallsyUK

Beige Boucle Shpere Cushion / Ball Pillow

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The sphere cushion is 2021’s most coveted home accessory amongst interior designers and decor addicts. This sculptural 3 dimensional minimalist art piece will add a luxe modern element to every space. Each cushion is handmade by me, and sent with love. The boucle sphere cushions are available in 4 sizes XLarge - approx 25 cm (diameter) Large - approx 20 cm (diameter) Medium - approx 16 cm (diameter) Small - approx 13 cm (diameter) Please note the cushion is for decorative purposes only. Care instructions: Massage to maintain shape.Surface clean only - use cold water and light cloth.