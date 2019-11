Jimmy Choo

Bei Flat Booties With Shearling

$998.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Jimmy Choo smooth leather booties with dyed shearling (Spain) accents and lining. 0.4" flat heel. Round toe. Lace-up vamp. Side zip eases dress. Pull-tab at back. Lugged rubber outsole. "Bei" is made in Italy. Sizing note: Jimmy Choo runs small. We suggest that you order a half size larger than you typically wear.Heel height may vary by size.About The Designer