Beginner’s Unisex Strap-on Harness Kit

Pegging pleasure awaits with this perfectly proportioned strap-on set. Adjust the strong harness to fit, then indulge your penetration desires with the lusciously smooth silicone dildo, which curves up to gratify your internal hot spots with ease. The set also includes 3 interchangeable O-rings so you can mix 'n' match your pleasure. Attach a range of dildos of different shapes and sizes to experience different sensations. Looking for extra thrills? Insert a bullet vibrator into the back of the harness and switch on. Apply a generous helping of water-based lube to the dildo for gratifying sensations. If you're using the set for pegging adventures, then be sure to accessorize your playtime with good quality, water-based anal lube.