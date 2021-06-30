StateOfMuse

Beginner’s Sewing Kit, Easy Sewing Project, Quilted Tote Bag Kit, Learn To Sew, Easy Things To Make, Fabric Kit, Sewing, Quilting, New Sewer

Learn to Sew with this Beginner's Sewing Kit Includes A Fun and Easy Project with Fabric and Instructions INCLUDED! Includes Pre-cut fabric for this beginner level project: Quilted Tote Bag, Unfinished Approx. Bag Size when finished: 14"x14" with 19" handles Choose your fabric (will be different than tote bag display) Straight stitching is all that is required for this project. You will need a sewing machine, thread, pins, scissors, ruler and pencil to complete this project. View my other sewing/quilting kits here: https://www.etsy.com/shop/StateOfMuse?ref=seller-platform-mcnav§ion_id=22421387 Perfect gift for the beginner sewer in your life. Learn to sew together. Great for the young child eager to learn the wonderful craft of sewing. I remember my mom and grandma teaching me when I was 8:)