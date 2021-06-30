SunSprinklesShop

Want to make yourself some clay earrings but don't know where to start? This kit makes it easy and fun. This kit includes: Materials: Polymer clay in assorted colors (as shown) Jump rings Flat pad stud backs Set of hoops Set of ball earrings Super glue Earring cards Tools: Randomized assorted cutters Mini rolling pin Sandpaper Randomized assorted cutters means that the cutters you get will be a surprise. You may receive the exact cutters in the picture, or you may get mystery shapes. Regardless, you will get an assortment within the cutters you do receive and I will ensure every order gets at least one circle or oval shape for basic designs. Additionally, you will receive an in depth how-to guide. I have been working with polymer clay for many years and share my top tips, tricks, and learnings from experience. The document is four pages of critical info to make your earrings effective and keep the process fun and easy! Gold components option is gold plated findings, silver components option is stainless steel. Both are nickel free. Let me know if you have any questions! Holly