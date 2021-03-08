B-Vibe

Beginner Snug Plug Set

$145.00 $120.00

Buy Now Review It

At B-Vibe

Set includes: Snug Plug 1 - Small Weighted Butt Plug Snug Plug 2 - Weighted Butt Plug Snug Plug 3 - Intermediate Butt Plug New to anal play? The b-Vibe Beginner Snug Plug Set is the perfect companion to help you get started. The Snug Plug is a weighted butt plug that offers a 'fullness feeling' that anal enthusiasts love. Made from soft, 100% body-safe silicone*, the Snug Plugs feature a tapered tip for easy insertion. Meanwhile, the flared base — a MUST for anal toys — keeps the plug comfortable during extended wear. Start with the smallest Snug Plug, and work your way up as you get more comfortable with anal play. When you're ready to graduate from novice to advanced anal, you'll want to meet our two titans, the Snug Plug 4 and Snug Plug 5. You can also save more by opting for our Complete Snug Plug Set instead. * Silicone lube is not compatible with silicone toys. We recommend using a water-based lube instead.