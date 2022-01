The Sill

Beginner Duo

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Sill

Snag our top two easy-care plants in matching ceramic planters with this beginner duo. Both the Snake Plant and ZZ Plant are low-light and drought tolerant. The easiest way to kill these hardy houseplants is to overcare for them—making them ideal picks for first-time plant parents, frequent travelers, or busy bees.