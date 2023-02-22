Poo-Pourri

Before-you-go Toilet Spray, Original Citrus Scent, 10 Ml.

Spritz the bowl before-you-go and no one else will ever know; our most popular scent! When life gives you lemons, give ’em right back! Potpourri Original Citrus is an uplifting blend of lemon, bergamot and lemongrass natural essential oils. The original non-toxic before-you-go toilet spray that stops bathroom odors before they ever begin - seriously! No more trying to mask odor already in the air! Scientifically-tested formula made of essential oils and other natural compounds; no harsh chemicals, aerosol, parabens, phthalates, or formaldehyde; all stink-fighting good stuff. Made in the good ole USA; up to 20 uses in our new and improved 10 ml travel sprayer Why spray chemicals when you can spritz botanicals? Unique all-natural essential oils formula helps your home beyond the bathroom – use it to combat strong laundry, nursery and trash bin odors too! The new and improved 10 Ml travel sized potpourri original scent sprayer uses a proprietary formula of Essential oils and other natural compounds that prevents bathroom odors before they begin! just spray potpourri into the bowl before you go to create a protective barrier on the water surface that will trap unpleasant bathroom odors beneath the surface and keep them out of the air. All you'll smell is a refreshing bouquet made from Bergamot, lemongrass and grapefruit! each 10 Ml bottle provides 2 1/2 times more than our previous offering; with up to 20 uses.