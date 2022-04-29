Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek + Lip Tint
$29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Thirteen Lune
This 2-in-1 product is rich in antioxidants, it is a healthy tint that acts as a natural blush/stain and lasts all day.
Need a few alternatives?
Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek + Lip Tint
BUY
$29.00
Thirteen Lune
Glossier
Cloud Paint
BUY
£15.00
Glossier
Revolution
Superdewy Liquid Blush
BUY
£5.00
LookFantastic
Ilia
Multi-stick
BUY
$34.00
Ilia
More from Ere Perez
Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek + Lip Tint
BUY
$29.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Argan Brow Hero Perfect
BUY
$28.50
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Moringa All-beauty Crème 50ml
BUY
$40.00
A-Beauty
Ere Perez
Avocado Waterproof Mascara
BUY
$26.00
Credo Beauty
More from Makeup
CTZN Cosmetics
Nudiversal Lip Duo
BUY
$25.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Beetroot Cheek + Lip Tint
BUY
$29.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Almond Brow Pencil Perfect
BUY
$23.00
Thirteen Lune
Ere Perez
Argan Brow Hero Perfect
BUY
$28.50
Thirteen Lune
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted