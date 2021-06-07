Sweet Chef

Beet + Retinol Nightly Firming Mask

£21.00

A (mid)night feast for your face, Sweet Chef's Beet + Retinol Nightly Firming Mask harnesses a cocktail of ultra-effective plant-based ingredients to flood your skin with pillowy hydration. The decadent treatment boasts an extensively rich texture that swaddles your skin in a comforting, protective veil that feels plush and never tacky. It's infused with a swirl of skin-softening beet (a colourful root packed with health-prolonging antioxidants, proven to bolster defences and keep your skin stronger for longer), as well as a form of retinol - the industry's all-time favourite age-defying ingredient. It doesn't end there, it also calls on hyaluronic acid, hemp seed oil and squalane to deliver a wave of soothing moisture that promises a smooth, radiant effect. Best of all, the mask is gentle enough to use every night if you're accustomed to retinol and still safe for biweekly use for retinol newbies. Here we glow!