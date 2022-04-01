Holland Bowl Mill

Enter your model number to make sure this fits. 8 oz. tub Food Safe Natural Wood Preservative and Conditioner Great for Wood Bowls, Cutting Boards and Other Wood Products you use in the kitchen To preserve your wood bowls and the other wood products you cherish, try this famous Bee’s Oil Salad Bowl & Wood Preserver. Bee’s Oil Wood Preserver is completely food safe, made from food safe oils and beeswax. It penetrates the wood and leaves a soft protective luster to all wooden products. It is easy to use and smells wonderful. 8 oz. tub. Food safe and deep penetrating.