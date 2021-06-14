Beekman 1802

Goat Milk Bar Soap

$15.00 $10.50

Natural, triple-milled soap that leaves skin feeling clean and hydrated. Creamy goat milk and botanicals deeply nourish and moisturize skin, giving you long-lasting freshness with a velvety foaming lather that cleanses without stripping moisture. Honey & Orange Blossom - Infused with the citrusy goodness of sparkling white nectarine, apricot and peony flowers. With a similar pH to human skin, goat milk can help to balance the pH level of our own skin and keep bacteria at bay. Goat milk is high in lactic acid, a natural exfoliant, which makes it easier to purge pores for clear, beautiful skin. Effective, safe, clean, and always Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free. Free of sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, alcohol, phthalates, synthetic colorants, formaldehyde, and talc… because yuck. Natural, triple-milled soap that leaves skin feeling clean and hydrated. Creamy goat milk and botanicals deeply nourish and moisturize skin, giving you long-lasting freshness with a velvety foaming lather that cleanses without stripping moisture.