Spot & Tango

Beef & Barley Unkibble

$13.58 $6.79

Buy Now Review It

At Spot & Tango

This bespoke handmade tufted rug mirror is made in Manchester from 100% acrylic vegan yarn. It is a thick cushy fluffy mirror backed with sturdy material sourced in the UK to last. Sent in 100% recycled packaging. These can be made in ANY colour - Please look at my other items for examples of other colours. 28x23cm - each wiggle wavy mirror is unique - I’m willing to get creative and tailor make the mirror to fit in your home just the way you’d like so please message me with any questions. The mirror is shatterproof acrylic plastic and the entire back of the wavy wiggle is backed ready to be stood or mounted wherever you like. These mirrors are ready to secure to your wall or can stand alone, as they are backed with strong sturdy material. Follow me on Instagram to see the process of how I make rugs and mirrors! @shop.houseofj Please message me if you are outside the UK so I can work out the correct postage cost for you! Custom fees may apply.