Kikkerland

Beechwood Crab Multi Tool

$20.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At the Beach or on the go, this crab just wants to lend a helping claw. Grip his sturdy Beechwood shell to utilize any one of his helpful stainless steel appendages. Comes with a mini Scissor, bottle opener, 3/16' Flat head screwdriver, can opener and rope saw.