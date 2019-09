Bee & Willow Home

Bee & Willow Home Milbrook 8-inch Bowl In Coconut White

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The charming, earthy look of the Bee & Willow Home Milbrook Dinnerware Collection will elevate any table setting. Each piece is crafted of durable stoneware, and features a speckled coconut white glaze for greater visual appeal.